Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.82.

Vail Resorts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company kept its quarterly dividend at $2.22 per share (ex-dividend Mar 26, pay Apr 9), implying a roughly 6.6% yield — a potential support for the share price for income-focused investors.

Company kept its quarterly dividend at $2.22 per share (ex-dividend Mar 26, pay Apr 9), implying a roughly 6.6% yield — a potential support for the share price for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted offsetting strengths — Epic Pass renewals and geographic diversification helped cushion the season’s hit, which limits downside if weather normalizes. Warm Winter Hits Vail’s Earnings

Management highlighted offsetting strengths — Epic Pass renewals and geographic diversification helped cushion the season’s hit, which limits downside if weather normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed — several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Barclays, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Truist) but coverage still includes buy ratings and a consensus target that implies upside, leaving sentiment divided. Analyst Coverage and PT Moves

Analysts remain mixed — several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Barclays, Stifel, Deutsche Bank, Truist) but coverage still includes buy ratings and a consensus target that implies upside, leaving sentiment divided. Neutral Sentiment: After the earnings release the stock saw above-average volume as investors weighed the miss and guidance change — a sign the market is re-pricing near-term weather risk rather than changing the long-term thesis.

After the earnings release the stock saw above-average volume as investors weighed the miss and guidance change — a sign the market is re-pricing near-term weather risk rather than changing the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed expectations: EPS $5.87 vs. ~$6.06 est., revenue $1.08B vs. ~$1.11B est., and management cut FY26 net income guidance materially (now $144M–$190M vs prior $201M–$276M). That triggered the post-earnings selloff. Earnings Release

Q2 results missed expectations: EPS $5.87 vs. ~$6.06 est., revenue $1.08B vs. ~$1.11B est., and management cut FY26 net income guidance materially (now $144M–$190M vs prior $201M–$276M). That triggered the post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Severely below-average snowfall in the Rockies drove a ~12% decline in skier visits at key resorts, amplifying revenue pressure in the region that produces much of Vail’s EBITDA. Skier Visits Decline

Severely below-average snowfall in the Rockies drove a ~12% decline in skier visits at key resorts, amplifying revenue pressure in the region that produces much of Vail’s EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~18% in February to about 4.95M shares (roughly 14% of float) with a ~5.8 days-to-cover — an indicator of growing bearish positioning that could pressure the stock on further negative news.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3%

MTN stock opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $126.15 and a one year high of $175.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Featured Articles

