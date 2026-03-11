UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,601,919 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,503.29. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $2,392,263.72.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $2,601,112.14.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $2,689,714.50.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $2,550,482.22.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $2,860,590.48.
- On Thursday, February 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,808.98.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,425.12.
- On Friday, February 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $3,126,397.56.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $2,949,192.84.
- On Monday, February 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $2,917,549.14.
UWM Price Performance
Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,664,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.90. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.
UWM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.
Institutional Trading of UWM
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,565 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in UWM by 1,570.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UWM by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,845 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWM
Trending Headlines about UWM
Here are the key news stories impacting UWM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UWM raised its FY‑2026 revenue guidance ahead of the Two Harbors vote, signaling management expects stronger top-line performance this year; that guidance boost is a near-term positive catalyst. UWM raises 2026 guidance
- Positive Sentiment: UWM reported $49.6B in quarterly originations (the highest since 2021), demonstrating outsized production and revenue momentum that supports the guidance raise. UWM reports $49.6B originations
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is turning more bullish: Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy and an $8.50 target, and BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $10 target — both imply large upside from current levels and can attract buyers. Compass Point initiates coverage BTIG reiterates Buy (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released an investor presentation with details on the pending Two Harbors acquisition; the strategic rationale is being explained to shareholders, but the stock impact depends on the upcoming vote and deal terms. Investor update on Two Harbors
- Neutral Sentiment: UWM issued an official statement and updated forecasts ahead of the Two Harbors shareholder meeting to provide more clarity on near-term outlook; useful disclosure but final market reaction hinges on the vote outcome. BusinessWire: statement and forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Ishbia sold 632,874 shares (≈$2.39M at ~$3.78) in the period, part of a string of large insider sales — sizable insider selling can pressure sentiment and raise governance/continuity questions for some investors. Insider selling report
- Negative Sentiment: UWM declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend (10.3% yield) but the reported payout ratio is extremely high (666%); while the yield attracts income buyers, the dividend’s sustainability and balance‑sheet implications pose downside risk if cash generation weakens.
About UWM
United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.
The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.