UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,601,919 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,503.29. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $2,392,263.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $2,601,112.14.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $2,689,714.50.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $2,550,482.22.

On Monday, February 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $2,860,590.48.

On Thursday, February 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,808.98.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,425.12.

On Friday, February 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $3,126,397.56.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $2,949,192.84.

On Monday, February 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $2,917,549.14.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,664,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.90. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,565 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in UWM by 1,570.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UWM by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,845 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

Positive Sentiment: UWM raised its FY‑2026 revenue guidance ahead of the Two Harbors vote, signaling management expects stronger top-line performance this year; that guidance boost is a near-term positive catalyst. UWM raises 2026 guidance

UWM raised its FY‑2026 revenue guidance ahead of the Two Harbors vote, signaling management expects stronger top-line performance this year; that guidance boost is a near-term positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: UWM reported $49.6B in quarterly originations (the highest since 2021), demonstrating outsized production and revenue momentum that supports the guidance raise. UWM reports $49.6B originations

UWM reported $49.6B in quarterly originations (the highest since 2021), demonstrating outsized production and revenue momentum that supports the guidance raise. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is turning more bullish: Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy and an $8.50 target, and BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $10 target — both imply large upside from current levels and can attract buyers. Compass Point initiates coverage BTIG reiterates Buy (Benzinga)

Wall Street is turning more bullish: Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy and an $8.50 target, and BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $10 target — both imply large upside from current levels and can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Company released an investor presentation with details on the pending Two Harbors acquisition; the strategic rationale is being explained to shareholders, but the stock impact depends on the upcoming vote and deal terms. Investor update on Two Harbors

Company released an investor presentation with details on the pending Two Harbors acquisition; the strategic rationale is being explained to shareholders, but the stock impact depends on the upcoming vote and deal terms. Neutral Sentiment: UWM issued an official statement and updated forecasts ahead of the Two Harbors shareholder meeting to provide more clarity on near-term outlook; useful disclosure but final market reaction hinges on the vote outcome. BusinessWire: statement and forecasts

UWM issued an official statement and updated forecasts ahead of the Two Harbors shareholder meeting to provide more clarity on near-term outlook; useful disclosure but final market reaction hinges on the vote outcome. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ishbia sold 632,874 shares (≈$2.39M at ~$3.78) in the period, part of a string of large insider sales — sizable insider selling can pressure sentiment and raise governance/continuity questions for some investors. Insider selling report

CEO Ishbia sold 632,874 shares (≈$2.39M at ~$3.78) in the period, part of a string of large insider sales — sizable insider selling can pressure sentiment and raise governance/continuity questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: UWM declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend (10.3% yield) but the reported payout ratio is extremely high (666%); while the yield attracts income buyers, the dividend’s sustainability and balance‑sheet implications pose downside risk if cash generation weakens.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

