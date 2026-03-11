USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.09. 13,481,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 21,243,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Featured Stories

