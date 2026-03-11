Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.44. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $238,342.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 276,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,903.68. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,700. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,981 shares of company stock valued at $357,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 20.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $208,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

