Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa Iglesias Sells 3,500 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 2,353,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20. Unum Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.