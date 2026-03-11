United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.