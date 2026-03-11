UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $59,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 207,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 82,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,698.40. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,200 shares in the company, valued at $193,682,258. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,102 shares of company stock worth $2,458,247. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Citigroup upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

