Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,791,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,096,000 after acquiring an additional 228,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 207,084 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,597.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 148,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ULTA opened at $647.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.12.

Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $799 and reiterated a Buy rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, signaling strong conviction in Ulta’s growth prospects. Canaccord price target raise

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $799 and reiterated a Buy rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, signaling strong conviction in Ulta’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group boosted its price target to $715 and kept an Outperform rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum and implying mid‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels. Telsey Advisory Group price target increase

Telsey Advisory Group boosted its price target to $715 and kept an Outperform rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum and implying mid‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target and published a note forecasting strong price appreciation, reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative driving investor interest. Barclays forecast

Barclays raised its target and published a note forecasting strong price appreciation, reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative driving investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Ulta is expanding exclusive and dermatologist‑led brands (Hairstory rollout, NassifMD addition) and running its 21 Days of Beauty promotion — actions that aim to deepen loyalty, lift basket size and support near‑term sales. Ulta expands exclusive brands

Ulta is expanding exclusive and dermatologist‑led brands (Hairstory rollout, NassifMD addition) and running its 21 Days of Beauty promotion — actions that aim to deepen loyalty, lift basket size and support near‑term sales. Neutral Sentiment: Ulta will report Q4 results after the bell this week; multiple previews highlight metrics to watch (comps, margin mix, loyalty growth). Earnings execution and guidance will be the proximate catalyst for the next directional move. Q4 earnings preview

Ulta will report Q4 results after the bell this week; multiple previews highlight metrics to watch (comps, margin mix, loyalty growth). Earnings execution and guidance will be the proximate catalyst for the next directional move. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage notes that Wall Street is generally lifting targets on consumer names heading into earnings season; this increases analyst attention but also sets expectations. Wall Street lifts targets piece

Broader coverage notes that Wall Street is generally lifting targets on consumer names heading into earnings season; this increases analyst attention but also sets expectations. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target from $450 to $500 but kept an Underweight rating — the $500 target remains well below current trading levels, creating a conflicting signal that could cap upside if investors focus on valuation risk. Wells Fargo price target raise

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

