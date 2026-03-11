Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (TRINI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 stock remained flat at $25.46 during trading on Wednesday. 9,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.875% Notes Due 2029 alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI) constitute a series of senior unsecured debt securities issued by Trinity Capital Inc in early 2024. The notes carry an annual interest rate of 7.875%, payable quarterly, and mature on March 15, 2029. As unsecured obligations, they rank equally with the company’s other senior unsecured indebtedness.

Trinity Capital Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, providing flexible debt and equity financing solutions to venture capital- and private equity-backed growth-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.875% Notes Due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.875% Notes Due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.