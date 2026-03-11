TPG Inc. $TPG Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $258,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,794,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPG by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,136,000 after acquiring an additional 831,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 4,109.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 557,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on TPG from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

TPG Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TPG opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 554.55%.

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.