Timothy Adams Purchases 300,000 Shares of SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Stock

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Adams acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $1,197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,331,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,274,288.98. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SSII traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,274. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. SS Innovations International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $859.07 million and a PE ratio of -88.40.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS Innovations International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

