Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.340–0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.5 million.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.9%

TLYS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly’s serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company’s merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

