Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THO. Loop Capital set a $133.00 target price on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.10.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

THO traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Featured Articles

