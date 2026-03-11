The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 1.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 400.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

