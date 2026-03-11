The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $74,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $240,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

Featured Stories

