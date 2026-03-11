The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allstate from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

Allstate stock opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.66.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

