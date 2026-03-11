Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 164,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 100,725 shares.The stock last traded at $19.0550 and had previously closed at $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 5.9%

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

