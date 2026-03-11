TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. TechTarget had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 232.59%.The company had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.91 million.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 485,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,340. The company has a market cap of $280.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,385,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 262,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 190,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in TechTarget by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 228,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 98,932 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

