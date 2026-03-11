TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) CAO Sells $413,411.46 in Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) CAO David Light sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $413,411.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,462.15. This trade represents a 56.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8%

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,772. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TechnipFMC by 461.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,172,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,621 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25,468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Key Headlines Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.