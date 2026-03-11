Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.65. 965,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,011. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of C$304.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVE. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

