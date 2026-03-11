Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
TSE TVE traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.65. 965,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,011. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.88.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of C$304.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
