Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,686,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $142,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after buying an additional 1,226,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 207.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,211,000 after buying an additional 785,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,215,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,044,000 after buying an additional 715,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

