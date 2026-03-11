Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 894,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,899,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Symbotic from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -510.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kuffner sold 77,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $4,620,702.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,124.32. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 186,533 shares of company stock worth $11,137,335 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

