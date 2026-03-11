SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (SWKHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on March 31st

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of SWKHL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $25.92.
Under brands such as Formica® and Resopal®, SWK Holdings serves cabinet, furniture and flooring manufacturers, as well as commercial distributors.
