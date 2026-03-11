Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $93,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,585,000 after buying an additional 842,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,487,000 after buying an additional 496,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,306,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after acquiring an additional 932,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

