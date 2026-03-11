Swiss National Bank Sells 90,200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $131,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 110.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 269,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

