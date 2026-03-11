Swiss National Bank Sells 46,800 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $118,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paychex by 61.4% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 28,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,938.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 240,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,384,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,820,000 after purchasing an additional 249,550 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $123.94.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

