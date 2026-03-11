Swiss National Bank Sells 33,400 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $127,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 21.7% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.62.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.