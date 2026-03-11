Swiss National Bank Sells 152,700 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,046,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $99,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,751,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,665,000 after purchasing an additional 736,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,694,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,935,000 after buying an additional 1,204,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,400,000 after buying an additional 2,281,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,409,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.