Swiss National Bank Sells 119,300 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $97,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 184.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 8.48%.The company had revenue of $973.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

