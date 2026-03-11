Swiss National Bank Has $134.65 Million Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,258,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 564,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $134,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 86.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 990.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

