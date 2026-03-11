Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $115,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 52.7% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $520,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,790.06. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $1,366,435.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,642,532.94. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock worth $4,152,307 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.25. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised ResMed from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

ResMed Profile

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

Recommended Stories

