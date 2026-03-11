Swiss National Bank Acquires 388,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $122,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 259.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 13.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 122,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

