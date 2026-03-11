Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 95 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

Shares of LON:SUPR traded down GBX 1.10 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621,501. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.28. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 71.48 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

