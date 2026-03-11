Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a net margin of 51.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Here are the key takeaways from Supermarket Income REIT’s conference call:

The board upgraded dividend guidance to a minimum 2% annual uplift from FY2027 onwards, signaling confidence in cash generation and redeployed capital.

from FY2027 onwards, signaling confidence in cash generation and redeployed capital. The portfolio has scaled to around GBP 2 billion (up 20% since June 2025) with a near-term pipeline of over GBP 500 million , and the group deployed GBP 398 million of acquisitions at a 6.5% net initial yield , funded in part by a £250m debut bond and a joint venture.

(up 20% since June 2025) with a near-term pipeline of , and the group deployed of acquisitions at a , funded in part by a debut bond and a joint venture. Short‑term earnings were impacted—EPRA EPS fell to 2.7p (from 3p) and net rental income was down 2%—largely due to assets transferred into the JV and timing gaps, with most financial benefits expected from FY2027.

(from 3p) and net rental income was down 2%—largely due to assets transferred into the JV and timing gaps, with most financial benefits expected from FY2027. Operational efficiency improved materially with an EPRA cost ratio of 9.2% (down 440bps) and ~32% reduction in overheads in H1, targeting sub‑9% for FY2027.

(down 440bps) and ~32% reduction in overheads in H1, targeting for FY2027. Leverage and funding profile changed—group LTV is ~43%, pro forma net debt/EBITDA ~8.2x (expected to move to 7–8x), WACD ~4.8%, 92% of drawn debt fixed/hedged and Fitch BBB+ reaffirmed, presenting both capacity and refinancing considerations.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.0%

LON SUPR opened at GBX 82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.71. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 71.48 and a 12 month high of GBX 89.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

