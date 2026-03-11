Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,280 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 277,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

