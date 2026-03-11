Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,060 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 12th total of 70,740 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Subaru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subaru currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Subaru Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,902. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.36. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Subaru by 27.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

