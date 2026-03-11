Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,513 shares, an increase of 427.6% from the February 12th total of 1,045 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1%
SAMM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3106 dividend. This represents a yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
About Strategas Macro Momentum ETF
The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative. SAMM was launched on Apr 3, 2024 and is issued by Strategas.
