Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,513 shares, an increase of 427.6% from the February 12th total of 1,045 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SAMM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Strategas Macro Momentum ETF alerts:

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3106 dividend. This represents a yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative. SAMM was launched on Apr 3, 2024 and is issued by Strategas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategas Macro Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.