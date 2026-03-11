Stem (NYSE:STEM) Insider Michael James Carlson Sells 2,079 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Michael James Carlson sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $23,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,372.96. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stem Stock Down 4.2%

STEM opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stem by 258.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Stem News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stem this week:

About Stem

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

Featured Articles

