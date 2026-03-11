Stem (NYSE:STEM) Insider Michael James Carlson Sells 2,079 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Michael James Carlson sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $23,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,372.96. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stem Stock Down 4.2%
STEM opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stem by 258.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings/analysis highlight improving fundamentals — analysts and writeups point to narrowed net losses, strong GAAP (49%) and non‑GAAP (45%) gross margins, fiscal 2025 as the first year non‑hardware revenue was the majority, and an AI‑driven demand case for storage that supports long‑term ARR growth. Stem: AI-Led Energy Demand Boom Is Generating Hyper Growth For Storage
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Stem reported revenue and an EPS beat for its most recent quarter and the company narrowed its net loss, data points that underpin the positive margin/revenue-mix commentary. Stem, Inc. (STEM) Narrows Net Loss In Latest Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and education-focused STEM coverage (events, mentoring, scholarships) appearing across outlets — these items raise general interest in STEM education but are unrelated to Stem, Inc.’s commercial operations or near‑term revenue. Example items include coverage of Girls Rock! STEM weekend and university mentoring programs. Girls Rock! STEM weekend Midwestern State University starts STEM mentoring to inspire students
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech/education coverage (OpenAI ChatGPT features for STEM explanations, local STEM classroom upgrades, scholarships) increases general sector attention but has limited direct impact on Stem, Inc.’s near-term revenue. OpenAI Gives ChatGPT Dynamic Explanations For STEM Concepts
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed today: CEO Arun Narayanan sold 5,145 shares at ~$11.12, reducing his stake ~28.4%; other insiders (Michael Carlson, Saul Laureles, Matthew Tappin) also sold shares at the same price. The clustered insider sales amplify downward pressure on the stock and can signal liquidity or sentiment concerns to investors. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 Carlson Form 4 Laureles Form 4 Tappin Form 4
Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.
At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.
