Stem (NYSE:STEM) CEO Arun Narayanan Sells 5,145 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO Arun Narayanan sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $57,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,337.60. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Down 4.2%

STEM stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

