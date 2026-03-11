Stem (NYSE:STEM) CEO Arun Narayanan Sells 5,145 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO Arun Narayanan sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $57,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,337.60. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stem Stock Down 4.2%
STEM stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEM
More Stem News
Here are the key news stories impacting Stem this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings/analysis highlight improving fundamentals — analysts and writeups point to narrowed net losses, strong GAAP (49%) and non‑GAAP (45%) gross margins, fiscal 2025 as the first year non‑hardware revenue was the majority, and an AI‑driven demand case for storage that supports long‑term ARR growth. Stem: AI-Led Energy Demand Boom Is Generating Hyper Growth For Storage
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Stem reported revenue and an EPS beat for its most recent quarter and the company narrowed its net loss, data points that underpin the positive margin/revenue-mix commentary. Stem, Inc. (STEM) Narrows Net Loss In Latest Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and education-focused STEM coverage (events, mentoring, scholarships) appearing across outlets — these items raise general interest in STEM education but are unrelated to Stem, Inc.’s commercial operations or near‑term revenue. Example items include coverage of Girls Rock! STEM weekend and university mentoring programs. Girls Rock! STEM weekend Midwestern State University starts STEM mentoring to inspire students
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech/education coverage (OpenAI ChatGPT features for STEM explanations, local STEM classroom upgrades, scholarships) increases general sector attention but has limited direct impact on Stem, Inc.’s near-term revenue. OpenAI Gives ChatGPT Dynamic Explanations For STEM Concepts
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed today: CEO Arun Narayanan sold 5,145 shares at ~$11.12, reducing his stake ~28.4%; other insiders (Michael Carlson, Saul Laureles, Matthew Tappin) also sold shares at the same price. The clustered insider sales amplify downward pressure on the stock and can signal liquidity or sentiment concerns to investors. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 Carlson Form 4 Laureles Form 4 Tappin Form 4
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
About Stem
Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.
At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.