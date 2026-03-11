Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Shares of STGW opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 1.71. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $807.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Stagwell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STGW. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

