SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.
SS Innovations International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSII traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $964.03 million and a P/E ratio of -99.20. SS Innovations International has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $22.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS Innovations International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll purchased 501,253 shares of SS Innovations International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,775,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,185.15. The trade was a 4.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Adams acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $1,197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,331,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,274,288.98. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,300,006 shares of company stock worth $5,196,999.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSII. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in SS Innovations International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 45,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.
Key Stories Impacting SS Innovations International
Here are the key news stories impacting SS Innovations International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Srivastava purchased 498,753 shares (~$2.0M at ~$4.01), a meaningful insider buy that signals management confidence. SEC filing: Srivastava purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Director Timothy P. Adams bought 300,000 shares (~$1.2M at $3.99), increasing his stake — reinforces insider support. SEC filing: Adams purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Vice‑Chair Dr. Frederic H. Moll acquired 501,253 shares (~$2.0M at $3.99), adding to insider participation. SEC filing: Moll purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Company released Q4 and full‑year 2025 results showing strong growth in SSi Mantra installations, procedures and revenue — supports the growth narrative for device adoption. GlobeNewswire: Q4/FY2025 results
- Positive Sentiment: SS Innovations completed an $18.6M private placement to fund U.S./EU expansion and working capital — provides near‑term cash to support commercialization efforts. GlobeNewswire: Private placement
- Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional investors have added positions recently, which could support liquidity and longer‑term demand but may not alter near‑term volatility. QuiverQuant: ownership/placement summary
- Negative Sentiment: Company reported a small quarterly loss (EPS $(0.01)) with a negative net margin (~‑32.1%) and negative ROE (~‑34.1%), underscoring that profitability is still distant. MarketBeat: earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: The private placement issued ~5.77M new shares and included unregistered securities/warrants to a FINRA firm — this raises dilution and registration/liquidity concerns. GlobeNewswire: private placement terms
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory timing (FDA 510(k) review expected mid‑2026 and CE efforts) creates execution risk; outcomes and timing will strongly affect the share path. GlobeNewswire: regulatory timeline
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is limited and includes a recent Sell (Weiss Ratings) — a reminder of continued skepticism among some research shops. Weiss Ratings: research note
SS Innovations International Company Profile
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
