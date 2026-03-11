SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

SS Innovations International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSII traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $964.03 million and a P/E ratio of -99.20. SS Innovations International has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS Innovations International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll purchased 501,253 shares of SS Innovations International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,775,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,185.15. The trade was a 4.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Adams acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $1,197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,331,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,274,288.98. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,300,006 shares of company stock worth $5,196,999.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSII. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in SS Innovations International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 45,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Key Stories Impacting SS Innovations International

Here are the key news stories impacting SS Innovations International this week:

SS Innovations International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.