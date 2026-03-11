Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $869.0 million-$871.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.0 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.090-0.090 EPS.

CXM traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,719. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $154,254.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,627.76. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 9,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $70,790.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 584,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,398.06. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 456,261 shares of company stock worth $3,150,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 957,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,361,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 833,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 790,796 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

