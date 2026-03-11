Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Announces Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Spirax delivered 5% organic sales growth and 6% adjusted operating profit growth in 2025, with group margin of 20%, cash conversion of 89% and leverage down to 1.5x, and management guides to mid‑single‑digit organic growth in 2026 with operating profit growing ahead of sales.

The group completed a restructuring that will deliver of annualized savings (around half realized in 2025); management plans to reinvest most of these savings into sales capability, digital and decarbonization to fund future growth. Division momentum: ETS grew 11% with North American factory output up >20% and is targeting a 20% margin, Watson‑Marlow saw >10% biopharm demand supporting 6% sales growth and margins up to 26.2% (path back to 30%+), while STS offset China/Korea large‑project weakness with MRO/solution sales (STS +1% overall, +3% ex large projects) at a 23.5% margin.

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 7,245 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,372.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,091.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,380 and a twelve month high of GBX 8,050.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,540.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,370 per share, for a total transaction of £104,875.10. Insiders acquired 1,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

