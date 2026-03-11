Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Announces Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
Here are the key takeaways from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s conference call:
- Spirax delivered 5% organic sales growth and 6% adjusted operating profit growth in 2025, with group margin of 20%, cash conversion of 89% and leverage down to 1.5x, and management guides to mid‑single‑digit organic growth in 2026 with operating profit growing ahead of sales.
- The group completed a restructuring that will deliver GBP 40m of annualized savings (around half realized in 2025); management plans to reinvest most of these savings into sales capability, digital and decarbonization to fund future growth.
- Division momentum: ETS grew 11% with North American factory output up >20% and is targeting a 20% margin, Watson‑Marlow saw >10% biopharm demand supporting 6% sales growth and margins up to 26.2% (path back to 30%+), while STS offset China/Korea large‑project weakness with MRO/solution sales (STS +1% overall, +3% ex large projects) at a 23.5% margin.
- Material risks remain from FX and tariff headwinds (FX reduced sales by ~3% and operating profit by ~4%), geopolitical and supply‑chain uncertainty (including Middle East impacts) and remaining ETS execution issues, any of which could pressure near‑term demand and margins.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 7,245 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,372.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,091.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,380 and a twelve month high of GBX 8,050.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,370 per share, for a total transaction of £104,875.10. Insiders acquired 1,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.
