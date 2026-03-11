SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,853 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 12th total of 51,920 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock remained flat at $65.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $978.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

