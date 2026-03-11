SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Short Interest Down 82.3% in February

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,586,977 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the February 12th total of 8,947,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,154,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,154,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SPEM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,459. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

