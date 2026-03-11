SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Short Interest Up 464.6% in February

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 96,149 shares, an increase of 464.6% from the February 12th total of 17,029 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSK. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 346,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

