Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Head-To-Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebro Foods and Sow Good”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A $0.87 20.52 Sow Good $7.27 million 0.71 -$3.06 million ($1.89) -0.20

Ebro Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebro Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Ebro Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ebro Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebro Foods N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Summary

Ebro Foods beats Sow Good on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

