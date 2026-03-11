SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22. 24,164,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 27,015,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -155.77 and a beta of 2.65.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 144,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,627,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,198,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,677.36. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 73,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $828,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,787,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,537.52. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 460,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,798,000 after buying an additional 6,132,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,707 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 2,259.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $21,679,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.