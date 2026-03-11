Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Director Sells $152,700,000.00 in Stock

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,735,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,468,046.27. The trade was a 43.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 4,842,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 342,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sotera Health to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

