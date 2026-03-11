Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.6670. 235,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,278,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLDB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $170,885.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,427. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $182,477.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,799.52. This trade represents a 22.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 597,672 shares of company stock worth $3,816,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 184.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 979,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 358,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.1% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

